Andrade Questions WWE’s Treatment Of Mexican Wrestlers

Andrade believes WWE never truly gave him the opportunity to become a major star, arguing that when the company decides it wants to make someone successful, it will continue giving that performer chances until they break through.

During an appearance on former WWE star Latin Lover’s YouTube channel, Andrade reflected on his experiences with WWE and discussed what he believes is a lack of opportunities afforded to himself and several other Mexican wrestlers.

The following comments were roughly translated into English.

“When WWE wants to make you, they make you. There are wrestlers WWE has given opportunities to 20 or 30 times, and they keep them around until they make them stars. When WWE decides it wants to make you a star, they’ll make you one. And I feel like I never got that opportunity. But whenever I was on television, whether I won or lost, I would take advantage of those 10 minutes, those 20 minutes, those 15 minutes. I would sell myself because I would think, ‘The audience is watching me, and I’m still relevant.’ That’s how I thought about it, but no, I wasn’t given the opportunity. Yes, I did win a championship in WWE and all that, but no. I saw other guys who were given opportunities, and they continue to be given opportunities. And with the Mexicans, that’s somewhat what they’re given—the opportunity. It’s that simple. I tell you, they have Humberto and Garza. They’re very good friends of mine. I say, ‘They haven’t been given the opportunity.’”

Andrade also revealed that after returning to WWE for his second run, he was told the company wanted him involved with AAA. However, he said that wasn’t what he had envisioned when deciding to sign with WWE again. “When I was in WWE, the second time I came back, they told me, ‘Hey, we want you for AAA.’ I told them, ‘I signed with WWE. I don’t want to go back to AAA.’ I know AAA is a great company, but it’s at a national level, at the Mexico level. I mean, there are one or two places around the world where they know about it, but it’s not WWE. You want to be a star in WWE. You don’t want to be a star in AAA. I mean, it’s about the work here. But if you go to Saudi Arabia, they don’t know what AAA is. If you go to, let’s say, Scotland, they don’t know AAA either.”

Andrade then returned to the subject of Mexican talent on WWE’s roster, specifically pointing to Angel and Berto as performers he believes possess everything necessary to become bigger stars if given the opportunity. “But I see that they have Berto and they [Angel and Berto] both have good physiques. They look good, they have height, and they work well. And I tell them, ‘Both of them have charisma, they have everything it takes to become superstars in WWE, why aren’t they being given the opportunity?’ They haven’t given them the chance. Santos Escobar never got the opportunity either. I mean, there are a lot of them who haven’t.”

Andrade also compared the opportunities given to Mexican wrestlers with those afforded to some members of WWE’s Samoan wrestling families. He acknowledged Roman Reigns as an obvious example of someone who reached the very top, while arguing that other wrestlers have continued receiving opportunities despite failing to achieve similar success.

“Maybe this is going to sound bad… you talk about the Samoans, but a lot of them—the majority, not all of them, right? Roman Reigns, obviously, he did achieve it. He made it. But there are several of them who don’t, and they keep getting opportunities, and they’re there, they’re there, they’re there. I tell them, ‘This guy has been doing this for 20 years. and he still hasn’t gotten it.’”

Andrade’s comments ultimately reflect his belief that succeeding at WWE’s highest level requires more than simply performing well when given television time. From his perspective, the company has the ability to repeatedly invest in wrestlers it has selected for stardom, while others—including himself, Angel, Berto and Santos Escobar—were never afforded the same sustained opportunity.