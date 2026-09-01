Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Featured In New “Street Fighter” Movie Trailer

WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are prominently featured in the latest trailer for the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie.

Reigns portrays Akuma in the adaptation of the iconic video game franchise, while Rhodes takes on the role of Guile. The newly released footage provides another look at both WWE stars in character ahead of the film’s theatrical release later this year.

Rhodes can be seen sporting Guile’s familiar military-inspired appearance, complete with the character’s trademark flattop hairstyle.

Reigns, meanwhile, underwent a significant transformation for his portrayal of Akuma. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion appears with the character’s distinctive red hair and signature necklace.

Both Reigns and Rhodes spent time away from WWE programming in 2025 while production on Street Fighter was taking place in Australia. Reigns began an extended filming commitment in September, while Rhodes also traveled to Australia to shoot his scenes for the movie.

The film features a star-studded cast alongside the two WWE Superstars, including Jason Momoa as Blanka, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog.

David Dastmalchian portrays M. Bison, with Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega and NJPW star Hirooki Goto playing E. Honda.

Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai and was developed by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Capcom.

The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2026, giving wrestling fans the opportunity to see Reigns and Rhodes trade the WWE ring for two of the Street Fighter franchise’s most recognizable characters.