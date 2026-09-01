Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals What She Never Got The Chance To Do In WWE

Scarlett Bordeaux says that despite spending two separate runs with WWE, she was never given the opportunity to wrestle a proper singles match on television.

Appearing on The Nikki & Brie Show, with Brie Bella hosting solo, Bordeaux discussed her career since leaving WWE and explained why returning to the independent wrestling scene has given her a level of freedom she didn’t have during her time with the company. “I never got to have a proper singles match on television in WWE,” she said. “In NXT, never got to wrestle. I loved what I was doing in NXT. I had a lot of fun. But on main roster, all of my singles matches were on house shows, so they never aired.”

Bordeaux was primarily presented alongside her husband, Karrion Kross, during their WWE runs. While she occasionally became physically involved in matches and competed in mixed tag team bouts, she never received a televised singles program. “I had mixed tags and little spots here and there where we’d be doing stuff on the outside. But I never got to have a singles program,” Bordeaux said. “So the freedom that I get on the indies is just so much fun. The first match I had back, it was like 20 minutes.”

Bordeaux said WWE’s non-televised live events provided considerably more freedom for wrestlers to experiment than television. “Even at the live events at WWE, it’s the only time you got to play, where the producers were just like, all right, this is the ending, go do what you want,” she said. “You get to play and experiment, get to know each other.”

Although leaving WWE might have been expected to result in a lighter travel schedule, Bordeaux revealed that the opposite has effectively been true. “Busy. I thought I wouldn’t be traveling as much as I am now, but it’s been basically the same as WWE,” she said. “I counted, it’s been about 100 flights last year.”

The demanding schedule has reached the point where Bordeaux and Kross have deliberately needed to create opportunities to recover between bookings. “It’s to the point where we’ve had to actively slow ourselves down, to not get sick and to rest up,” Bordeaux said.

As an example, Bordeaux detailed an extensive October schedule that includes conventions and wrestling appearances across several countries. “We go to Iceland, then we go to Romania, where I’m defending my championship, and then we stop in Singapore for a day, and then we go to Auckland, New Zealand, to wrestle, and then four cities after that in Australia, back to back, day after day after day,” she said. “So I counted 73 hours of flying in like two weeks.”

The Romania appearance will see Bordeaux defend the RPW Queen of the Castle Championship, the Romanian Pro Wrestling women’s title she captured from Amale in a street fight at Spring Slam on March 1. The promotion billed the bout as its first women’s main event, with the victory carrying additional significance for Bordeaux because of her Romanian family background.

When discussing how she and Kross determine which bookings to accept, Bordeaux explained that their existing commitments and championship responsibilities now play a major role. “Right now, with how much we have combined with conventions, we try to prioritize the places that I have a belt, Kevin has a belt, and all of our favorite spots, basically,” she said.

Kevin is Kross, who competes outside WWE as Killer Kross and currently holds the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Bordeaux identified MLW’s September 12 event as the couple’s next major booking.

Bordeaux and Kross originally arrived in WWE NXT in 2020 before being released in November 2021. They returned to the company in August 2022 and remained there until their contracts expired on August 10, 2025 without new agreements.

Throughout much of her second WWE run, Bordeaux was primarily utilized as Kross’ valet and manager rather than as an active wrestler.

Since leaving, she has returned to the in-ring career she established long before joining WWE. Bordeaux has wrestled professionally since 2009, with her career taking her to promotions across the United States, Japan and Mexico, including TNA, Ring of Honor, CZW and AAA.