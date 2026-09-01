Tyler Breeze Confirms WWE Deal Has Ended, Says He “Would Love” To Join AEW

Tyler Breeze has clarified that he is no longer under contract with WWE while openly expressing interest in potentially joining AEW.

Breeze was released from his WWE talent contract in June 2021, although his relationship with the company continued in the years that followed. He worked in a coaching capacity and remained involved with UpUpDownDown alongside Austin Creed, formerly known as Xavier Woods in WWE.

After a fan recently claimed on social media that Breeze was still with WWE, the former NXT Tag Team Champion quickly corrected the statement. “No he’s not,” Breeze replied.

Breeze then clarified that he had signed another agreement with WWE following his release as an active talent, but that deal has since expired. “I was under a deal with WWE,” Breeze wrote. “Not anymore.”

I was under a deal with WWE. Not anymore https://t.co/b97Og3cuu3 — Breeze (@MmmGorgeous) September 1, 2026

With Breeze confirming that he is now free from his WWE agreement, another fan asked whether he could potentially become “All Elite.”

Breeze made it clear that joining AEW is something he would be interested in. “Would love to be a part of AEW,” Breeze responded.

Would love to be a part of AEW https://t.co/uUpQr2Ou8V — Breeze (@MmmGorgeous) September 1, 2026

Despite his original WWE release in 2021, Breeze made a surprise in-ring return for the company at NXT Homecoming in September 2025, challenging Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.

Breeze has also continued competing outside WWE in recent years while operating the Flatbacks Wrestling School alongside Shawn Spears.

There is currently no indication that Breeze is in negotiations with AEW, but with his WWE deal now officially over, the former NXT star has publicly opened the door to potentially joining the promotion.