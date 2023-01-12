AEW Dynamite Results – January 11, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California this evening for the latest episode of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is the latest from the Jericho Appreciation Society, and the final match of the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and Death Triangle — a ladder match for the AEW Trios Championship.

Also scheduled for the program this evening is Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, Hook & Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty, as well as Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Saraya & Toni Storm.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/11/2023)

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/11/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite opening theme and accompanying video, and then we shoot inside the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show on commentary.

Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Taz and Tony Schiavone join him on the call and then we head right down to the ring for our opening contest. With that said, “Wild Thing” hits and out comes Jon Moxley, making his custom entrance through the crowd as the L.A. crowd goes nuts.

As Mox comes to the ring, the commentators talk about this being a match that was up in the air due to “Hangman” Adam Page’s medical status, with all three referring to it as a very emotional showdown between these bitter rivals.

With Mox settled into the ring, the familiar sounds of “Hangman” Adam Page’s theme plays. For the first time in 85 days, Page makes the walk to the ring for a match looking truly determined. Even Excalibur points out on commentary that he doesn’t stop at the top of the ramp as per usual, instead marching straight to the ring.

Once “Hangman” settles into the ring, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our opening contest. Page and Mox meet in the middle of the ring and immediately start duking it out with a passion. The crowd goes crazy as Page starts to beat Mox down in the corner with big kicks and punches.

The two start trading in the center of the ring and again Page starts to get the better of things. Mox ends up with a handful of Page’s hair and uses it to slam Page down head-first into the mat. The commentators point out how Page has concussion issues so that was a vicious spot from “The Purveyor of Violence.”

From here on, Mox takes over. He grounds Page after biting him in the corner of the ring, and isolates his attack on the arm of the fellow former AEW Champion. Mox hits a big German suplex that dumps Page on the back of his head again.

A t-bone suplex from “Hangman” finally buys him some time, but he is still moving slow and getting up slow. He heads to the ring apron foggy-headed, presumably thinking Buckshot Lariat, but Mox clears the cob-webs before he does and bumps Page off the ring apron and out to the floor.

We see Mox head out to the floor after Page to deliver some follow-up offense. When he goes to roll Page back into the ring, he stops and says something to the crowd but this allows Page to catch him off-guard with a lariat that nearly turns him inside-out on the floor.

Back in the ring, Page is quickly on the receiving end of a beat down again, as Mox catches him off-guard with an even bigger clothesline to even up the lariat scoreboard. As Mox continues to work over Page in the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. We see Page start to fire up and take over. He hits a crazy high spot from the ring to the floor on Mox, but again bashes the back of his head on the barricade in doing so.

As the match resumes in the ring, we see Page again go for his Buckshot Lariat, but Mox avoids it and turns Page inside-out. He then elbows the p*ss out of him on the mat before locking him in a choke. The ref checks on Page as the fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

Mox ends up pile-driving the snot out of Page, literally, and goes for the immediate follow-up cover, but Page kicks out at one. When he does, Mox smiles. Mox gets up and kicks the crap out of Page while he’s on his knees, but Page ends up catching one of the kicks and standing up. Mox escapes Page’s grasp and ends up slapping a choke on him.

Page goes for something and we end up seeing a wicked Dead Eye spot. Both guys end up down as the ref begins his double count. Mox is up first and looks pissed. Page is up next and he looks determined as well. From their knees, the two trade thunderous elbows, punches and headbutts.

Mox ends up getting the better of the exchanges but Page then springs to life out of nowhere and the two begin another lengthy back-and-forth strike-fest as the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat yet again and this time connects. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt and gets the 1-2-3. Great opener.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Dr. Sampson Checks On Jon Moxley After The Match

Once the match wraps up, we see “Hangman” Adam Page celebrating the big win and highlights are shown. After this dies down, his music stops and the commentators point out that Dr. Sampson is in the ring checking on Jon Moxley, who is still down.

The camera shows “Hangman” Page looking concerned as he heads to the back. We head to a commercial break on that note. When we return from the break, we see footage again of Mox being checked on by doctors after the match.

Story-Time With Adam Cole … Bay-Bay!

From there, we see Tony Schiavone in the ring and he introduces his guest at this time — none other than Adam Cole. The fan-favorite makes his way to the ring to a huge rock-star reception and then the crowd does his “Boom!” and “Adam Cole … BAY-BAY!” intro routine along with him.

When his music dies down, he gets on the mic and says, “Who’s ready for story-time with Adam Cole …BAY-BAY?!” The fans pop. Cole says this is a bit of a good news, bad news situation. He begins his story and talks about being a nine year old kid who wanted nothing more than to be a pro wrestler.

He says he’s got to do some great stuff as a wrestler and points out being a performer for AEW, the best wrestling company in the world, here in Los Angeles. The fans give him a big pop. He says his time away has reminded him how much he misses being here.

He says the past few months he had shoulder issues and two back-to-back, very serious head injuries. He says he was really scared and seeing doctors multiple times a week. He talks about waking up in the middle of the night and freaking out Britt Baker while pacing and dealing with headaches, vomiting in cars, etc.

He says the fans were there for him more than they realized by posting about missing him and other comments. Cole gets choked up while talking through all of this. He then says it’s time now to get into the bad news.

The bad news isn’t for him, he says with a dead-serious look in his eyes. He says the bad news is for the AEW locker room — because Adam Cole is back. The fans go nuts after hearing this. “I’m not going anywhere!” he adds. He claims he’s only scratched the surface of what he’s capable of.

He tells everyone to remember this day, as it’s the day the new Adam Cole was born. He says an Adam Cole who will make a promise — one day, no matter how long it takes, only one man will be on top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling. “And Los Angeles, his name …” he concludes, letting the fans chant, “Adam Cole …BAY-BAY!” as his exclamation point to an excellent return promo. Great stuff.

The Acclaimed To Get Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

We shoot to a special message from The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. They talk about being ready for AEW Rampage in Hollywood. They run down some celebrities like Rosanne Bar, Johnny Depp, Donald Trump and others. They talk about joining them now that they will be getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They finish by saying “scissors will live forever.”

Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Hook & Jungle Boy Jack Perry

We return inside the Kia Forum and out comes Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. The three head down to the ring and settle inside as their music dies down.

Now the theme for Hook plays and out comes the FTW Champion to the sounds of Action Bronson. He stops half-way down the entrance ramp and then the familiar sounds of Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s theme hits.

The crowd pops and out he comes to join Hook. The two head to the ring together from there and settle inside for our next match here on this week’s Dynamite. The bell sounds and we see Jungle Boy and Lee Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams.