AEW Dynamite Results – March 20, 2024

All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS at 8/7c with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is the TNT Championship I Quit Match with Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland, the AEW Continental Championship match with Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada, Chris Jericho vs. HOOK, Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May, plus we will hear from “The CEO” Mercedes Mone, Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Will Ospreay.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/20/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with a live shot of Adam Copeland and TNT Champion Christian Cage arriving to the building earlier today for their “I Quit” title match. We also see Kazuchika Okada arriving for his title bout against Eddie Kingston.

Mercedes Mone Kicks Off This Week’s Show

The new weekly intro video and theme plays and then we shoot live inside the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ONT., CN., where Excalibur welcomes us to tonight’s show. We head to the ring, where Tony Schiavone introduces his guest at this time, Mercedes Mone.

With that said, “The CEO” makes her way out to a big pop to kick off this week’s show. She says she missed all of this. All of the fans. She is so excited to be here in AEW.

She says we don’t know this, but all of this almost got taken away from her ten months ago with a near career-ending injury for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship against Willow Nightingale. She says she had a package put together so those unaware can become more familiar with Mercedes Mone. The video airs.

Mone says minor setbacks are only the start of major comebacks. She says “The CEO” is here. She’s here to lead a women’s global revolution. She came to face the very best in AEW and all over the globe.

She mentions what happened with Julia Hart and Skye Blue was her showing what happens when anyone happens with her business, because Willow Nightingale is hers. The lights go out.

When the lights come back on, we see Julia Hart in the aisle smiling. In the ring, Skye Blue attacks Mone. Mone beats her down. Julia tries hitting the ring, but Mone nearly takes her out until Blue pulls her out of the ring. They grab chairs but Willow Nightingale runs out with Kris Statlander and chairs to stop them.

The lights go out again and when they come back on, Hart and Blue are gone. Willow is behind Mone getting ready to hit her with the chair. Mone turns and sees her. Willow drops the chair and decides against it. Mone jaws back-and-forth with her off-mic. She walks off as her theme hits again to end the segment.

AEW Continental Championship

Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Backstage, we see The Young Bucks bullying Alex Marvez for not knowing Japanese after he asks Kazuchika Okada for a comment ahead of his AEW Continental Crown Championship shot against Eddie Kingston. After this wraps up, “The Rainmaker’s” theme hits and out he comes for our first match of the evening.

Renee Paquette checks in from the ringside area like Megan Olivi before a UFC fighter walks out, giving some information about this match as Eddie Kingston’s theme hits and “The Mad King” comes out. He makes his way to the ring to “Eddie! Eddie!” chants and looks all business. The bell sounds and off we go.

The two lock up to get this one started and then Kingston jumps into the early offensive lead with his trademark stiff chops. The fight spills out to the floor where Kingston chases Okada around, but when sliding back into the ring after him, Okada jumps down and smashes “The Mad King” to turn the offensive tide in his favor.

As the action spills out to the floor again, we see Kingston walk right into a big DDT from Okada. As the action continues, we randomly cut to AEW EVPs The Young Bucks laughing it up while watching the match on headsets alongside AEW President Tony Khan. We hear dueling chants from the crowd as Okada goes to work on Eddie in the ring.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues in Toronto. When we return, we see some back-and-forth action and then Kingston hits his spinning back fist but can’t make the pin in time. Okada connects with a Rainmaker but Kingston partially blocks it.

We see Kingston going for something, but Okada grabs the referee’s shirt to distract him. In the chaos, Okada takes over and ultimately connects with his Rainmaker clean this time for the pin fall victory. We have a new AEW Continental Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

PAC Has Sights Set On Kazuchika Okada

Once the match wraps up, we see The Young Bucks reacting to Okada’s title win from their position. Back live, Okada celebrates with his new title and an elaborate fireworks display goes off on the stage thanks to the aforementioned AEW EVPs. Okada smirks. PAC’s theme hits and out comes “The Bastad” to let Okada know he’s coming for him.

Swerve Strickland Inspired By Mike Tyson’s Training Footage

We see Renee Paquette backstage with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Swerve says we’re in her hometown of Toronto and he talks about being inspired by Mike Tyson’s training footage for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul.

He wants to have a sparring session in the ring with someone tonight as he works towards the AEW Championship. I guess that means someone 30 years different in age is coming out to let Swerve look like a killer for a 10 second clip?