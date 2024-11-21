AEW Dynamite returns live tonight on TBS at 8/7c from the Santander Arena in Reading, PA.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin, as well as Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer.

The show this evening will feature CMLL stars Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. & Mascara Dorada in action, the ROH Title Contract Signing for Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii at AEW Full Gear 2024, we will hear from Adam Cole, plus Big Boom! A.J. of The Costco Guys will appear.

Below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 20, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – NOVEMBER 20, 2024

The Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” video package kicks off this week’s show. We then shoot inside the Santander Arena in Reading, PA., where Excalibur welcome us to this week’s show.

All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team Match

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher & Lance Archer

The theme for Ricochet hits and out he comes. Powerhouse Hobbs comes out, and then Will Ospreay and Mark Davis come out together. The four-man team heads to the ring for the scheduled All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team showdown, which serves as the opening match on tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2024 “go-home show.”

Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard join Excalibur on commentary as the babyface team settles inside the squared circle. Now the theme for The Don Callis Family plays and out comes Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer and Brian Cage together, strangely enough, without Callis.

Ospreay’s team exits the ring and all four men run up the entrance area and immediately start brawling with the Don Callis Family foursome. After the eight men brawl for a few moments, the action finally finds its’ way into the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Only a few minutes into the match, Hobbs leg is seemingly injured. Hobbs sells the leg and ends up being taken to the back as the match continues with Ospreay’s team now at a three-to-four man disadvantage. As “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer chokeslams his opposition onto his teammates at ringside, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Takeshita and Ricochet mixing it up as the legal men in the ring, with Takeshita in the offensive driver’s seat. Ricochet starts to show signs of life, as he fires up on offense and brings the crowd to their feet in the process. Ricochet makes the much-needed tag to the fresh Ospreay.

“The Aerial Assassin” hits the ring, as does Fletcher fresh off of a tag from Takeshita, and we get a brief preview of what to expect between former friends turned bitter enemies when Ospreay vs. Fletcher goes down this Saturday in one-on-one action at AEW Full Gear 2024. Takeshita tags back in.

Ospreay and Davis hit a double-team spot on him and Ospreay covers him for a two-count. After Ospreay finds himself on the defensive, Fletcher happily tags back in and takes over. He stomps away at Ospreay while yelling at him, “You did this!” Hobbs hobbles back out on his bad knee and gets tagged in.

Hobbs starts taking out any-and-everything that moves as the crowd in Reading once again come to life. Cage and Archer team up on Hobbs, but Hobbs launches off the ropes and takes them both out with a double-clothesline after blocking a double-suplex from the two of them.

After some more back-and-forth action, Hobbs’ bum knee is focused on again en route to the heel Don Callis Family team picking up the victory. Excellent opening action to set the tone inside the building for tonight’s show.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher & Lance Archer

Backstage With The Death Riders, Darby Allin

We shoot to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, who are shown sitting around in an empty stairwell. Mox talks about how there’s more going on than people realize. He tells Orange Cassidy his fate is already sealed for this Saturday, and tells Darby Allin his is, too.

Claudio Castagnoli talks in a foreign language to send a message to Darby. We then shoot to Darby in a different part of the building, where he vows to take out The Death Riders one-by-one, starting with Castagnoli tonight. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Swerve Strickland Gains Measure Of Revenge On Bobby Lashley

When the show returns, we see Renee Paquette standing outside in a big coat. She says she’s waiting on the arrival of The Hurt Syndicate. A car pulls up as she mentions MVP promising a special treat for tonight.

Out pops The Hurt Syndicate and MVP says the special treat is Bobby Lashley will be in action tonight ahead of his AEW pay-per-view debut against Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2024 this Saturday night.

Out of nowhere, Swerve runs up on The Hurt Syndicate, decks Lashley with a chain wrapped around his hand, and walks off as MVP and Shelton Benjamin tend to “The All Mighty.”

Who’s Ready For Story Time With Adam Cole, Bay-Bay?!

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Adam Cole’s theme hits the house speakers inside the Santander Arena in Reading, PA. Cole makes his way out and heads to the ring. He settles inside and gets on the microphone and asks, “Who’s ready for story time with Adam Cole, bay-bay?”

Cole brings up being bummed that he’s not able to get his hands on MJF this weekend like he wanted. He says Roderick Strong will, however, and they have the same goal — hurting MJF. As he continues talking, he is cut off by the theme song of Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly comes to the ring and talks about his closeness with Cole.

O’Reilly tells Cole because of their closeness, he feels he’s the one who needs to tell him the truth. He tells Cole he needs to wash his hands of the MJF situation before somebody gets hurt. Cole asks if he doesn’t think they can handle things. O’Reilly says Cole has friends who are willing to go to war for him.

He says MJF is steps ahead of them. He hasn’t been here for weeks and he’s been pulling strings and doing whatever he wants. He tells Cole he’s not as evil as MJF is, and never will be. He says that’s not a bad thing. He walks off as Cole looks lost in thought.

Orange Cassidy Sends A Message To The Death Riders

Backstage, Orange Cassidy talks about how he’s ready to handle business tonight with Wheeler Yuta by himself. Up comes Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii. Briscoe tells him The Conglomeration has his back. He says Mox said it himself, there’s five of them and only one of Cassidy.

Cassidy takes his sunglasses off and yells back at Briscoe, asking he and the rest of The Conglomeration to please not get involved. He doesn’t want anybody else getting hurt. He tells Mox it’s back to five of them and only one of him. “So do what you’re gonna do.”

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Now it’s time for our second match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s division. Out comes Kris Statlander, who settles inside the squared circle and looks all-business. Hikaru Shida’s theme hits and out comes the former AEW Women’s Champion.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some basic back-and-forth action in the early goings, Shida settles into the offensive lead. She hits a big knee to Statlander from the floor as she was draped over the ring apron, as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Statlander fight her way into her first prolonged offensive run of the bout. She hits a big falcon arrow for a close two-count. The commentators talk about her TBS Championship showdown against Mercedes Mone at AEW Full Gear 2024 as Shida starts to take over again.

Shida hits a falcon arrow of her own for a super-close two-count. Statlander starts to fight back into competitive form again after kicking out. She runs into a big boot from Shida, who follows up with a German suplex. Shida walks into a tombstone piledriver from Statlander seconds later. 1-2-3. Statlander wins.

The annoying theme music for Mercedes Mone hits and out she comes doing the dumb “CEO!” dance/bounce as Kamille walks out with her. Mone gets on the mic and boasts about how she’s going to win this weekend. Fans chant “Shut the f**k up!” at her. Mone gets angry and yells at Kamille to go handle this. Kamille hesitates, but walks into the ring with her arm in a sling.

She stands in front of Statlander and Shida. She goes to swing, but the two take her out and throw her to the floor. While this is happening, Mone tries attacking Statlander from behind with a Back-Stabber. Statlander holds the ropes to avoid it and counters with a tombstone piledriver. She leaves the TBS Champion laying and stands over her as the commentators again promote their title tilt scheduled for this Saturday night.

Winner: Kris Statlander

The Hurt Syndicate Are Out For Swerve’s Head

Backstage, MVP and Shelton Benjamin run up on a black dude with dreads wearing a massive fur coat. They see it’s in fact, not, Swerve, but MVP blasts him with a shot with his cane anyways and asks, “Where’d you get this coat at?!” They leave him laying and continue off to seemingly continue their search for him. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

Bobby Lashley vs. Joe Keys & Cheeseburger

When the show returns, Jay White and Hangman Page are shown with new sound bites in a new video package promoting their grudge match scheduled for AEW Full Gear 2024 this coming Saturday night.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Bobby Lashley hits and out comes The Hurt Syndicate leader for his official AEW in-ring debut. MVP and Shelton Benjamin come out with suits and shades on, accompanying “The All Mighty” as he looks ready for action.

Already in the ring are Lashley’s scheduled opponent(s), the team of Joe Keys & Cheeseburger. You read that right. Not a typo. The fans pop for the announcement of their names, as well they should. The bell sounds and Lashley immediately rushes over and yanks Cheeseburger into the ring.

He knocks Keys on the floor and goes to work on the Burger-man in the corner. He hits them both with a move at the same time and then chucks Keys out to the floor. He turns and grills Cheeseburger, as fans chant his name. He runs over Cheeseburger and taunts the Reading crowd, who loudly boo.

Lashley hoists Cheeseburger up and hits his finisher, but Keys breaks up the subsequent pin attempt. Keys actually gets in a couple of shots on Lashley, but Lashley nearly drives him through the ring with a sidewalk slam. Lashley stalks Keys in the corner and runs him over with a spear. He hoists him up and finishes him off with The Hurt Lock for the win.

After the match, Swerve Strickland’s theme hits and Lashley stares at the entrance tunnel awaiting his arrival. Instead, Swerve appears from under the ring and again attacks Lashley from behind when he wasn’t expecting it. He lays him out again with his chain that he used earlier. He follows up with a House Call and leaves Lashley laying.

Winners: Bobby Lashley

Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with AEW Women’s Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. May says her rise is meteoric and she takes sh*t and makes it shine. They actually censored the word “sh*t” this time.

Mina says she will give May a celebration she will never forget. The two shake their t*ts, the real reason for this segment being included on the show, obviously. and then it wraps up.

Inside the arena, Claudio Castagnoli makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Darby Allin makes his way out next, the bell sounds and off we go. The two brawl in and out of the ring and then Allin attempts a Coffin Drop, only for Castagnoli to catch him and blast him into the crowd.

Back in the ring, Claudio watches as Darby struggles to his feet. Castagnoli intercepts him for a delayed vertical suplex, which he executes after walking Allin up the ring steps. Claudio stands tall over Darby as the show heads into a mid-match break. When we return, we see more of the same, as Castagnoli is in firm control of the action.

On the floor, Castagnoli hits a Giant Swing that sends Allin into the steel ring steps with authority. He launches Allin over the commentary desk. He clears off the desk and climbs up on the desk with Allin. Claudio military-presses Allin and launches him from the commentary desk to the safety rail. He bounces off of that and lands on the timekeepers table. Ouch. Darby barely beats the count out, but does, only for Claudio to immediately run him over for the win seconds later.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

MJF Addresses Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with AEW Tag-Team Champions Private Party. They gloat a bit and then are approached by Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice. The Costco Guys tease a big announcement coming up next.

We shoot to a pre-taped segment. A car is shown pulling up to a crumby area of a neighborhood. MJF sees some dude sitting around waiting on him. “Go get him!” MJF demands, as the guy walks off. MJF sits on the hood of his car and addresses Roderick Strong and Adam Cole.

MJF talks about Strong’s white-trash upbringing. He says Cole loves Strong and that works for him, because he wants to hurt someone Cole loves right in front of him. He says he’ll send him back to his trailer park. We head to another commercial break.