All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – OCTOBER 16, 2024

AEW Dynamite starts NOW!

After a video package looking back at the pay-per-view over the weekend, Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s post-WrestleDream 2024 edition of the show from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

Adam Cole, MJF Kick Off This Week’s Show

In his long-awaited AEW Dynamite return, we hear the familiar sounds of Adam Cole’s theme music. Out he comes to kick off this week’s show, as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness talk on commentary about his return and confrontation with MJF at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view.

He says he’s pretty sure he already knows the answer, but asks who is ready for story-time with Adam Cole, BAY-BAY! The crowd pops. Cole talks about his return over the weekend and brings up MJF. He says MJF will claim Cole turned on him for no reason.

Cole says that is not the case. He says he got to know the real MJF. The real MJF is not someone who cares about AEW. He only cares about himself. The one word he would use to describe MJF is “fake.” He says look at his hair. It took two surgeries, but it’s on his head. “That’s fake!”

As he continues, he says everyone in the back is smiling and loving everything he is saying about MJF right now. He says he hates MJF. He hates the way his voice sounds, he hates the way his face looks. Cole tells MJF to bring himself down the ramp and show him what kind of man he is and he’ll whoop his ass. “What do you say, Bro-chacho?”

The theme for MJF hits and the crowd erupts with a mixed-bag reaction. A large portion of the crowd starts to sing along with the beat to MJF’s entrance tune. As the song continues to play, nobody ends up coming out. The fans boo.

We then see an AEW WrestleDream 2024 graphic flash across the screen for some reason, before we cut to MJF live via satellite in a nice house. He’s seated on a fancy chair with a glass of wine in his hand. He says, “Hey Bro-chaco” with a smile. MJF talks about Cole getting him to let his guard down and because of that, he paid for it.

He says because of Cole, he’ll never trust again. He says his recent actions aren’t his fault. It’s Cole’s. He says yet the fans cheer him. He says he knows Cole wants revenge. He says it’s not gonna happen. He tells Cole he’ll never get him inside that ring, but he’ll constantly dangle that carrot in front of him.

He says he’ll die with that empty void in him. He says he can thank him later. MJF’s portion ends, and we return to Cole in the ring. He says he knows MJF can still hear him. He says he knows him better than anyone and MJF knows he means this when he says it. He tells MJF he can run but he can’t hide. He vows to beat him within an inch of his life. Cole’s theme hits and he walks up the ramp and poses to end the segment.

Ladder War For ROH Title Set For Next Week

Chris Jericho cuts a promo where he once again brings up the name Jay Briscoe to taunt Mark Briscoe. The ROH World Champion is then interviewed and he is fired up once again about hearing Jericho mention his late brother’s name. He accepts Jericho’s challenge for a rematch for the ROH title, but says this time it will be a Ladder War. The bout is announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

FTR vs. The Learning Tree

Back inside the arena, the theme for FTR hits and out comes the popular duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The commentators bring up the issues related to FTR and Hurricane Helene and Milton and plug their charitable efforts.

The theme for their opponents hits and out comes “The Learning Tree” duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. FTR get off to a strong offensive start, but it doesn’t last long.

As Bill and Keith start to shift the momentum in their favor and take over on offense, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, things culminate with FTR getting the win. The Outrunners come out for a big handshake in the ring with FTR afterwards.

Winners: FTR

MVP, Shelton Benjamin Approach The Acclaimed

Backstage, we see The Acclaimed and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn in a quick backstage interview. Gunn heads off to find a gym or something after bragging about Anthony Bowens and Max Caster’s physiques.

After he heads off, MVP and Shelton Benjamin enter the picture. The Hurt Syndicate duo ask Bowens and Caster if they’re ready to get serious. They say they don’t need anything from them.

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

When that wraps up, we see footage of Mercedes Mone and Queen Aminata’s recent backstage interaction, which set up their TBS Championship tilt for tonight’s show. Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for “The CEO.”

Out comes reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone for her latest defense. Kamille is out with Mone. Her opponent, Queen Aminata, is out next. The bell sounds and off we go. Aminata starts off strong, and even rubs Mone’s face in her butt at one point.

The commentators bring it up, claiming Aminata is trying to up-stage Mone, and noting that Mone will likely make her pay for that later on in the contest. As Kamille gets involved at ringside, Mone starts to take over.

As Mone settles into a comfortable offensive lead, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this championship contest continues. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action, culminating in Mone getting the win to retain her title.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Backstage With The Young Bucks, Private Party & Stokely Hathaway

We see footage of The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view, which Nicholas and Matthew Jackson won to retain their AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

When it wraps up, we shoot backstage with Private Party, who have asked for this time, and that The Young Bucks be present. They try to get another shot at the titles. The Bucks give them credit for pushing them to their limits.

However, they say not only are they not giving them a rematch. They claim that this past weekend was the last time they’ll be giving them a shot at their gold. They head off.

Up walks Stokely Hathaway telling Private Party he offered to be in their corner at WrestleDream. He says everyone knows Isiah Kassidy is going to be a singles star anyways and teases the duo breaking up. After he walks off, we hear them say, “If that’s what it takes. If that’s what it takes.” We head to another commercial break.

The Elite With A Message For Kenny Omega

When we return, we see Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada with The Young Bucks. They talk about it being Kenny Omega’s birthday. They show a “Happy Birthday Kenny” cake and throw what looks like intenstines on it to take a shot at his diverticulitis. Okada says “Happy birthday …bitch.” Perry says “Happy birthday Kenny, get well soon…or die…I don’t care which.”

Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero

The theme for Orange Cassidy hits and out comes “The Freshly Squeezed” one accompanied by Kyle O’Reilly and Rocky Romero. The Conglomeration trio heads to the ring for scheduled trios action. Their opponents make their way out next.

First, AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, make their way out. We hear the big coin flip and then “The Rainmaker’s” theme hits. Out comes AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After some back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see The Elite working their way to a potential finish, when The Conglomeration trio start to shows signs of life.

Before they can finish a comeback, Wheeler Yuta hits the ring out of nowhere and lays out Cassidy. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Marina Shafir join them. Action Andretti and Top Flight try to help, but they get beat down as well.

Winners: No Contest

Jon Moxley & Blackpool Combat Club Continue Attack On All Of AEW

The Elite stand on the entrance ramp looking dumbfounded. More talent from the AEW locker room run out, glaring at the aforementioned EVPs and Okada as they try to do their jobs for them.

One-by-one, we see everyone from the locker room that comes out get beaten down, choked out and left laying. The Elite wave their hands at them as if to say, “Forget this,” and continue walking to the back.

Mox says if you are associated with AEW, you are under attack. He says if you didn’t like what happened on Saturday and tonight, you have to understand, this is just the cost of doing business.

Backstage, Daniel Garcia and Private Party confront The Young Bucks and Okada, asking how they’re supposed to be EVPs if they’re gonna stand there and watch that happen. They bicker back-and-forth and then Garcia and Private Party agree to watch each others backs now that things are getting crazy around here.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

Inside the arena, Lio Rush’s theme hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes Shelton Benjamin, accompanied by MVP. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

After a couple of minutes of opening action, which sees Benjamin dominating in one-sided fashion, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Benjamin doing much of the same until Rush starts to fight back into competitive form.

Rush actually starts to dominate on offense for a couple of minutes, scoring a couple of close two-counts, until Benjamin takes back over and ultimately finishes him off for the victory in his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut.

After the match, MVP sends a message to Swerve Strickland. He says it’s time to finish the conversation they started at AEW WrestleDream. It looks like Swerve vs. Benjamin is coming. We head to another commercial break. When we return, Swerve is interviewed backstage and accepts the challenge for a match against Benjamin anytime, anywhere.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

Don Callis Family Press Conference

When we return, Tony Schiavone is in the ring, we’re having a press conference with Don Callis. Don comes to the ring with “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and Brian Cage. Callis says that with all the news surrounding the family, he wanted to hold a press conference.

He pulled off a great trade weeks ago when he acquired Archer, and apparently, he acquired Cage as well. He wants Archer and Cage to win the AEW Tag Team Titles, then he introduces Kyle Fletcher and the new AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita to the ring.

Callis and Takeshita are going to every corner of the globe to defend the AEW International Title. Konosuke speaks in Japanese, then in English, saying he will defend the title against all challengers. Last but not least, he wants everyone to show some decorum for Fletcher, as has a lot to get off of his chest.

All he has heard is, “Why, Kyle, why”? Everyone wants to know why Kyle did what he did, well TOO BAD! Callis says the family has never been stronger than they are today. The Don Callis Family Press Conference wraps up on that note.

Mariah May Says Everyone Is Afraid Of Her, But Anna Jay Isn’t

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May. She asks her to explain to her why the woman she killed, “Timeless” Toni Storm, is on the cover of the PWI magazine and number one on the 2024 Top 250 Women List. Why is Mina Shirakawa still in Japan?

May says to bring her someone, anyone, from Japan, or Mexico, bring her someone. AEW is where the best is afraid of The Glamour? Anna Jay approaches her and the two end up getting into a scuffle, which Christopher Daniels endures the brunt of, as he eats a shot in the face.

AEW Fright Night Dynamite On 10/30 With Swerve vs. Shelton Benjamin

We see a special graphic advertising a special AEW Fright Night Dynamite show at 8/7c on TBS in two weeks on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 from Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertised for the special holiday-themed episode of AEW Dynamite is the first-ever one-on-one showdown between former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Hurt Syndicate member “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin.

Ricochet Issues Challenge For AEW Collision

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with Ricochet, fresh off of his loss to Konosuke Takeshita in the three-way bout, which included Will Ospreay, for the AEW International Championship at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend.

Ricochet says if he is being honest, he hasn’t been pinned since he got here in AEW. Konosuke Takeshita screwed him not once but twice out of the AEW International Championship.

He says you don’t need two people to do your dirty work if you are the best. If you really are the best, your work in the ring does it for you. Ricochet announces he will be at AEW Collision this Saturday and says he will show everyone why he is out of this world. We head to another commercial break.

Jay White vs. Christian Cage

It’s main event time!

But first, when we return from the break, we see the BCC is still fighting with Dark Order and Top Flight. The BCC gets into their Dodge Ram and drives off after the insane amount of carnage they caused in San Jose, CA. this evening.

Evil Uno issues a challenge to the BCC for a Street Fight next week. Top Flight and Action Andretti challenge for the AEW Trios Championships against Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta on this week’s AEW Collision.

Back inside the SAP Center, the theme hits for “Switchblade” Jay White and out comes the Bang Bang Gang leader accompanied by fellow Bullet Club Gold members Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson. His opponent, Christian Cage, comes out accompanied by Nick and Mama Wayne of The Patriarchy.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. White approaches Cage, but Christian bails out to the floor. Cage gets back into the ring, and they lockup. To the corner, White gives a break, Cage slaps him, but White drops him with an uppercut.

White beats on Cage in the corner, hard stomach first Irish Whip to the corner. White has Cage in the middle of the ring, he takes his sweet time putting on the Indian Death Lock, as Cage makes it to the bottom rope. On the outside, the Wayne’s manage to get Robinson and Gunn ejected from ringside.

Gunn attacks Nick from behind, as both men drag Nick back up the ramp. Mama Wayne follows them as we head into a mid-match commercial break as our final match of the evening continues. When we return, we see Kip Sabian get involved. Hangman Page also gets involved, hitting White with a Buckshot Lariat, which leads to Cage getting the pin fall victory.

Hangman is shown laying on the floor at ringside after costing White the match. He has the weirdest look on his face and in his eyes as he lays there. Cage’s theme hits and he celebrates as the commentators announce Anna Jay vs. Mariah May in a title eliminator for AEW Battle of the Belts this weekend. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air at ten minutes past the hour. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Christian Cage