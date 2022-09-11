AEW Fans Leave Hilarious Reviews for Mindy’s Bakery Following CM Punk’s Media Scrum Rant

Fans are still talking about the AEW All Out media scrum that took place a week ago due to the major drama that occurred between some top stars.

After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at All Out, he ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents during the post-match media scrum. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in the brawl that occurred after the All Out event at the press conference.

Punk was seen eating muffins in a casual manner while he was speaking at the scrum. He later gave a shoutout to the Chicago bakery known as “Mindy’s Bakery” for providing the muffins.

Some of the reviews that AEW fans have left for the bakery on Google have been absolutely hilarious, as can be seen below:

“I would punch a evp at my job for one of there muffins”

“I share a joint bank account with my mother and we spend a majority of our earnings here on muffins and pastries. Gets us through the headache of working with children everyday”

“Hey, if a grumpy, brittle and narcissistic old man who have physically assaulted his higher-ups based off rumors he made up in his own head is able to actually like something other than HIMSELF then it must be REAAAAALLY good. Give this place a try”

“Great for my old unathletic body”

“Amazing muffins but this ‘Ciemp Unk’ guy came up to me near the entrance crying about not main eventing wrestlemania? Weird.”

“So good that I’d be willing to get suspended from work for them!”

“Great place. You don’t have to be an overpaid, over-the-hill wrestler with little man syndrome to be able to afford the delicious muffins.”

“Eating cupcakes from here beats eating chairs any day of the week”

“It’s Mindy’s Bakery, and you know what that means! All elite deliciousness!”

“Unbelievably tasty muffins! Never heard of this place before but was just in the neighborhood and thought I’d give it a try. My dear mother Marsha also enjoyed it. Then I asked her if we can share her bank account and she said yes which is very kind of her. Then I punched Matt in his face. Then Ace bite Kenny etc.”

“Enough sugar and carbs to call out everyone you hate in the Media Scrum. But then again who cares what the media says?! Pudding and Burger is definitely terrific. Go to Mindy’s everyone.”

“Great bakery. The real consequences of eating their tasty muffins actually start after a few minutes when your coworkers wanna meet you and find out how tasty were these muffins. They even led to one coworker save a DOG ! Recommended 10/10 especially if you are in a media scrum.”

“Even though I have a joint bank account with my mother, I go to this place every day except of course Monday and Tuesday. I have every receipt. I have every invoice.”

“I have never been to Mindy’s Bakery gives me a reason to go to Chicago and talk to the cashiers about colleagues not taking any veteran advice.”

“Look in my eyes, what do you see? Two muffins with moist consistency.”

“My buddy Ace visited here after failing to eat Kenneth Omega. Awesome muffins.”

“My buddy Phil suggested this place to me and wow. Best in the world may I say.”