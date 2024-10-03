AEW Files For “King Of Harts” Trademark

AEW has made a new trademark application for an Owen Hart-popularized moniker.

On October 1st, the company registered the term “King Of Harts” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for merchandise and toys. Last July, the promotion applied for the term under entertainment services.

Some fans may recall that the late pro wrestler used the moniker during his time with WWE. In recent years, AEW has collaborated with Owen’s widow, Martha Hart, and the King of Harts INC. Corporation to benefit the Owen Hart Foundation.

Since 2022, AEW has held the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, with the winner receiving the Owen Cup and being awarded a World Championship match. Bryan Danielson won the tournament this year, defeating Hangman Page in the finals and then defeating Swerve Strickland for the All In title.

Mariah May won the women’s tournament and defeated Toni Storm at All In to claim the Women’s Championship.