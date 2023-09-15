AEW Forced To Postpone Collision Announcement Due To WWE

On Thursday, AEW announced a Collision event from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, on Saturday, October 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Eastern time on Monday.

This is the venue’s first All Elite Wrestling event. WWE has held shows at the arena on several occasions in the past.

This event concludes AEW’s October schedule. Some were quick to point out that, with just over a month until the show, it appeared to be a last-minute announcement, which it was, but not due to AEW’s fault.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW had to wait a certain amount of time due to the way WWE’s contract with arenas is structured.

Meltzer wrote, “The reason this date at the Fed Ex Forum was announced so late in the game is that WWE’s contract with arenas calls for no announcing or advertising of dates with other wrestling companies from a certain number of days before the event (so tickets for both aren’t on sale at the same time) and for a period after the event.”

On August 28th, WWE held a RAW show at the venue. Meltzer speculated that the window for another wrestling promotion to announce its own show is about 15 days after a WWE show.