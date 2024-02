According to Fightful Select, AEW has hired Arkady Aura as their new backstage interviewer and she is set to share the workload with Renee Paquette and Lexy Nair.

It was also stated on the report that there were several other names being looked at for the position and those people could still join the company at some point in the future.

There is no word yet on when Aura will begin her new role, but updates will be provided once it has been made available.