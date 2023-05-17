AEW House Rules Rematch Announced For Tonight’s Dynamite, Tony Khan Comments

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of tonight’s stacked show from the Moody Center in Austin, TX., Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a new featured tag-team bout for the show this evening.

Now official for tonight’s show is a tag-team contest pitting Jungle Boy and Darby Allin against The Firm duo of Big Bill and Lee Moriarty.

“Red hot co-#1 ranked Darby Allin teams with International Champion Orange Cassidy to fight Moriarty & Big Bill in a AEW House Rules rematch TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via Twitter.

