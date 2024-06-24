AEW Personality Wishes CM Punk Was Still With The Company

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed the current status of his relationship with former AEW star CM Punk on his Grilling JR podcast.

“I get text messages from him on a somewhat frequent basis because he’s just checking on me to see how I’m feeling. He likes me and he respects me, and it’s reciprocal…

I miss CM Punk. I thought he contributed greatly to the AEW roster when he was with us. To be perfectly candid, I wish he still was. How do you not want a talent the level of CM Punk not still with your company? It, personality-wise, just did not work out, and that’s unfortunate.”

