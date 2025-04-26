Aleister Black Returns On SmackDown After Mania, Nia Jax Returns & Zelina Vega Wins U.S. Title

– Nia Jax made her long-awaited return to WWE programming on Friday night’s annual SmackDown After Mania episode of WWE SmackDown in Fort Worth, TX. She attacked WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, before later warning Naomi not to interfere in her business backstage.

– The show also featured the long-awaited return of Aleister Black, who came out as The Miz was babbling in the ring about his many WWE accomplishments not being enough to earn him consideration as Randy Orton’s opponent at WrestleMania 41 when Kevin Owens went down with injury, or for El Grande Americano when Rey Mysterio went down with an injury. Black laid out Miz with his Black Mass finisher to a huge crowd reaction.

– Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on the 4/25 episode of SmackDown, ending the run of the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion and becoming only the second person in history to hold the title.