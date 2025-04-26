Undisputed WWE Title Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton Headlines WWE Backlash: St. Louis

A blockbuster main event has been made official for WWE Backlash: St. Louis, as John Cena is set to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against longtime rival Randy Orton on May 10, 2025. The high-stakes showdown will take place at the Enterprise Center in Orton’s hometown.

The April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown, the first episode following WrestleMania 41, opened with Cena addressing the WWE Universe. However, his promo was quickly interrupted by Orton, marking their second on-screen encounter since WrestleMania.

The two legends exchanged heated words in the ring, with Orton pushing for an immediate title shot. Cena declined the impromptu challenge, instead officially announcing that their clash would happen at Backlash. Cena taunted Orton, urging him to spend time with his family and bring his absolute best to the match—so he’d have no excuses when he loses in front of his hometown crowd.

Tensions boiled over moments later, leading to a physical altercation. In a chaotic brawl reminiscent of their confrontation on Raw After Mania, Cena used his championship belt as a decoy before unloading on Orton. Despite the surprise attack, Orton once again had the final word, planting the champ with a decisive RKO.

WWE later confirmed the title bout as the main event of WWE Backlash: St. Louis, promising another chapter in one of the most storied rivalries in WWE history.