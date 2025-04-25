Natalya To Challenge For Women’s Title At NWA Crockett Cup On May 17

The NWA issued the following today to announce Kenzie Paige vs. Natalya for the women’s championship at NWA Crockett Cup 2025:

CEO William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) has made the call: at Crockett Cup 2025 in Philadelphia, it will be NWA Women’s World Champion Kenzie Paige (@KenziePaige_1 ) vs WWE (@WWE) Superstar Natalya (@NatbyNature) for the Burke!

‘It’s always our distinct honor to host this modern version of the Crockett Cup, but holding the event in this great and historic building in Philadelphia, with the addition of a WWE Superstar such as Natalya, in an NWA title match no less, shows how far we have come.’ – William Patrick Corgan, NWA President

Saturday May 17th The National Wrestling Alliance makes a triumphant return to the 2300 arena in Philadelphia for the 2025 NWA Crockett Cup.

Where 16 teams will vie in this historic tag team tournament, with a single winner crowned that night: featuring NWA Tag Champs Knox (@bookmikeknox) and Murdoch (@TheRealTMurdoch), The Colons, The Immortals (@Jr_KRATOS, @OdinsonOfAsgard), BFT with Manager Aron Stevens (@AronsThoughts), and last year’s cup winner The Southern 6 (@AlexTaylorBrand, @RealKerryMorton)

Plus! See NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer (@Thomas_Latimer_) versus The Man-beast Rhino, as well as visiting luminaries like Gail Kim (@gailkimITSME), Earl Hebner (@earlhebner17) , Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) and all the great stars of the NWA!

Get your tickets now at http://NWALiveEvents.com