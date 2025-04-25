Mariah May Expected To Receive Major WWE Offer As AEW Contract Nears End

Mariah May could soon find herself at the center of a bidding war between two of wrestling’s biggest companies.

May’s contract with AEW is reportedly set to expire in the coming months. She has been absent from television since the conclusion of her storyline with Toni Storm at AEW Revolution. Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer reported that May had informed AEW she did not intend to re-sign, leading the promotion to fast-track the trilogy match with Storm.

In the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was noted that WWE is preparing to make an “outstanding offer” to May. WWE is said to have strong interest in acquiring her talent once her current deal comes up, which is expected to be sometime near the fall.

At this time, May has not publicly commented on her AEW status or her future plans in professional wrestling.

