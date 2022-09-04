AEW Rampage: Grand Slam in NYC To Be a 2 Hour Show

Tony Khan was interviewed on Wrestling Observer Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Among other things, Khan discussed the plans for AEW Rampage. Khan stated that now that the roster is complete, more focus will be placed on that show. Rampage: Grand Slam, like last year, will be a two-hour show, according to Khan. Khan stated that the summer’s injuries and time change had an impact on the ratings.

Khan told Dave Meltzer, “I’m really excited to get Rampage back to where it was. I can actually give you some news about Rampage, which is that we’re gonna have a 2-hour Rampage at Grand Slam again. Which I don’t think I’ve told anybody but I thought since I haven’t seen you in a while, I thought I’d give you some good news.”

Grand Slam will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City later this month. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will air live on Wednesday, September 21, followed by Rampage on Friday, September 23. Tickets are available for purchase at AEWTix.com.

