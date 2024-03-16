AEW Rampage Results – March 15, 2024

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the TD Garden in Boston, MA., with this week’s episode of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti, “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May will be in action, Konosuke Takeshita battles Komander, plus Orange Cassidy & Trent Baretta vs. The Dark Order.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, March 15, 2024.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/15/2024)

The usual “This is Rampage!” theme song and opening video hits and then we shoot inside the TD Garden where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. The Dark Order

Excalibur welcomes “Lionheart” Chris Jericho on commentary with him as the theme for Orange Cassidy hits. Out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself accompanied by his partner for this opening bout, Trent Beretta.

Already in the ring are their opponents, The Dark Order duo of John Silver and Evil Uno. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Cassidy and Evil Uno kick things off for their respective teams.

Tony Schiavone wishes the Crockett family well as he talks about the passing of cameraman Jackie Crockett. Jericho heard this for the first time right there and reacts accordingly. Meanwhile, Uno drops Cassidy early on.

Cassidy kips up and does the dramatic hands in the pocket routine, but Uno stops him. Cassidy gets the better of him and then tells him to wait so he can do the pockets routine again.

This time, John Silver hits the ring and puts his own hands in Cassidy’s pockets from behind him. Cassidy and Beretta hit a double-team spot on Silver and then another one on Uno.

They do the double biceps pose and go for the best friends hug, but The Dark Order stops them for some cheap heat. They take over on offense on that note and then hug each other for a mild pop. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see The Dark Order is still in control of the action. Trent tags in and helps his team take over. Cassidy hits an Orange Punch and Trent follows up with Storm Zero for the win.

Cassidy bumps fists with Jericho on commentary after the bout. Once the match wraps up, we shoot to a quick message from The Righteous duo of Dutch and Vincent. From there, we head into another commercial break.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Little Mean Kathleen & Kayla Sparks

When we return from the break, we see Saraya and Harley Cameron backstage yelling at a cameraman to follow them. We catch up with Saraya’s brother, whom she and Harley tells to beat up some random people hanging around backstage. He does.

Back inside the TD Garden, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. Out comes Mariah May dressed up like the old Toni Storm from WWE NXT U.K. days and prior.

“Timeless” Toni Storm comes out with Luther the Butler as well. The two settle in the ring with Mariah May. Storm gets on the mic and talks about how they’re going to send a message to Deonna Purrazzo and her mystery partner.

Storm attacks Kayla Sparks to get this match officially off-and-running. She and Mariah May take turns beating down Sparks and her partner, Little Mean Kathleen, until Storm hits her hip attack and May scores the pin.

After the match, Deonna Purrazzo reveals Thunder Rosa to be her partner. The two run down to the ring and run off Storm and May. Purrazzo gets on the mic and says, “That’s what I thought Toni. I guess we’ll see you next week. Bye!”

Winners: “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament Brackets Revealed

A special video package airs for Queen Aminata where she challenges Red Velvet for next Thursday. She vows to win the ROH Women’s TV Championship. We then see the brackets for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

On one side of the bracket it will be The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Wild Card 1. The wild card team will be determined via the winners of a match between Best Friends vs. The Don Callis Family.

The other side of the bracket features Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight and FTR vs. Wild Card 2. The wild card team here will be decided in a match pitting Infantry vs. The House Of Black.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander

Now it’s time for what should be a good one, as Komander makes his way to the ring to a nice pop, followed by his opponent from The Don Callis Family, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita. The bell sounds and off we go.

Early on, we hear Chris Jericho inform us on commentary that he has been told he can’t get physically involved in this match, as much as he might want to with his dislike for Don Callis and The Don Callis Family. We see Komander doing well early on.

Jericho sings Komander’s praises until Komander hits a Lionsault, which annoys him. He says Komander gets away with that once but he better never use his move again. As Takeshita takes over on offense, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, after some more back-and-forth action before we work our way to the finish. Things truly pick up in this one and the crowd comes to life.

Both guys hit high spot after high spot. Finally, when all is said and done, it is Takeshita who hits a power bomb and a big knee before connecting with a spinning Falcon Arrow for the three-count and the pin fall victory.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Serena Deeb Vows She Will Become A Champion

We see a video package looking at Serena Deeb’s hiatus due to injury and her road to recovery before making her in-ring return in recent weeks. She vows that she will become champion as part of this run. We then head to another commercial break.

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

It’s main event time!