AEW Registers Trademark for Interesting Term

The trademark rights to “Hat Trick” have been secured by AEW.

On December 3, the company filed for the term with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:

“Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

As of this writing, there is no word on how AEW intends to use this trademark. However, it should be noted that in recent weeks, Jake Hager has been seen wearing a purple bucket hat, which he clearly enjoys, as evidenced by the following tweets: