AEW Return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for Grand Slam Special Set for September

With AEW’s most recent pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing, behind them, the promotion will be looking forward to not only the historic Forbidden Door PPV next month, but also future events like their return to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Last September, AEW held its first stadium event in New York City, at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan stated earlier this month that AEW Grand Slam will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year, but did not provide a specific date.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the show will be held in mid-September.

“Grand Slam, which he [Khan] has talked about, they’re going to do it. He wants Grand Slam to be an annual tradition as the biggest TV of the year. He did not say this, but we in fact know, it will be mid-September on a Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe stadium, they’ve got it booked.” Meltzer said.

