AEW Revolution Featuring Sting’s Retirement Match Draws Big Numbers

Sting’s career came to an end with Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, which was a huge success for the promotion.

Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match, which was also Sting’s retirement match.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that the show is expected to have 21% more streaming buys than Worlds End in December, making it the third or fourth largest in company history. It also generated the second-highest merchandise sales at the arena, trailing only All In 2023.

“I mean, it looks good. Right now, it’s 25% up from Worlds End when it comes to domestic streaming on BR. 21% up on television, as of today, and I’ll get more updated numbers tomorrow, but that says as of today, and then the international through Triller was not up as much as the domestic for whatever reason. But yeah, it’s looking like it will probably be the third or fourth biggest in company history. The biggest, of course, was Punk’s debut at All Out 2021. The second biggest was All In last year from Wembley. The third biggest was a show. It was the Revolution show from two years ago, which was Adam Page against Adam Cole and MJF against CM Punk. What was the other one? Yeah, there was another big one on it. I think it was Bryan Danielson-Moxley, actually, I believe. Yeah, so that one ended up at 175k. This one it’s possible, depending on late buys, I mean, the whole key always is always late buys because, you know, based on word of mouth and things like that, you know, we’ll see, it could be that it could fall short of that. But it looks like it’s gonna be third or fourth biggest of all time. The merchandise at the show was the biggest for any AEW show in history, except for Wembley. Like 22 bucks a head. $21.84 a head, something like ridiculously high numbers. So, it’s mostly Sting merchandise and the concession numbers. You know, food and drink purchases in the building were incredibly high. So yeah, the food and drink purchases were incredibly high when people were sitting there for a five-hour show. So, it was an extremely successful night for the Coliseum. Extremely successful night for AEW as well,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)