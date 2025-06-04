AEW returns with their latest episode of AEW Dynamite, which this week features the annual FYTER FEST theme, and will be combined with AEW Collision for a special four-hour live event on TBS and MAX.

Scheduled for the show is FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe, “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart, Rush & Dralistico & Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Komander, Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King for the AEW International Title, Thekla’s AEW debut and an appearance by The Hurt Syndicate.

The following are complete AEW Fyter Fest results from Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8pm-12am EST. on TBS and HBO MAX.

AEW FYTER FEST RESULTS – JUNE 4, 2025

Results to begin momentarily …