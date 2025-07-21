Bryan Danielson Clarifies AEW Status: “I’m Not Back”

Following his surprise appearance at AEW All In: Texas, Bryan Danielson has confirmed that despite getting physical during the main event, he is not making an in-ring return just yet. Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Danielson admitted he went beyond medical advice and performed maneuvers he wasn’t cleared for as he continues to recover from a serious neck injury.

When asked if he was supposed to be as active as he was during All In, Danielson gave a candid response. “Well, some of them I had cleared, some of them I did not, but I was feeling it,” Danielson laughed. “To be fair, Dr. Samson wasn’t upset, but he did think I was an idiot.”

“No, I’m not back”

At All In, Danielson hit his Busaiku Knee and fired off a series of “Yes” kicks on members of the Death Riders, drawing a huge reaction from the Texas crowd. Still, the former AEW World Champion made it clear that this doesn’t mean he’s ready for full-time competition. “No, I’m not back,” he stated plainly.

Danielson’s remarks reinforce previous comments he’s made about shifting his focus. During a Starrcast appearance earlier this year, he shared that he’s been spending time with his family and training to become a volunteer firefighter, reflecting his desire to serve his community during this extended hiatus.

Bryan Danielson’s Future

His last official match took place at AEW WrestleDream in October 2024, and while fans are hopeful to see him compete again, Danielson appears to be taking a cautious and heartfelt approach to his recovery and life beyond the ring.

