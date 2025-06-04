Anthony Bowens Announced As 2025 Dallas Pride Parade Grand Marshal

By
Matt Boone
-

Anthony Bowens is set to lead this year’s Dallas Pride Parade as the official Grand Marshal.

The AEW standout, who is openly gay and a prominent voice within the LGBTQ+ community in wrestling, has long expressed his ambition to become the first gay AEW World Champion.

Bowens took to social media on Wednesday to share the news, celebrating the honor and his continued advocacy for representation and inclusion.

