AEW Dynamite/Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 10/17/2025

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Dynamite / Collision
AEW Dynamite / Collision

Dave Meltzer reports that the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite/Collision aired on Wednesday night, attracting an average of 511,000 viewers for the Dynamite portion and a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

The Collision segment drew 333,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the same demographic.

The viewership for Dynamite decreased by 0.97% compared to the previous week, which had 516,000 viewers, and the rating dropped by 11.11% from the previous week’s 0.08.

Overall, the three-hour block averaged 422,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. While the total viewership improved from the last three-hour show on November 19th, the rating declined.

The episode featured a main event where AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) defended their titles against the Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn).

