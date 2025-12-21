MVP Says Not Winning The Impact World Title Worked Out For The Best

Pro wrestling veteran and AEW star MVP recently spoke with CHGO Sports about various topics, including how not winning the iMPACT Wrestling World Title during his time with the company ultimately turned out to be a positive experience.

MVP said, “At the time it was me, Bobby, and Kenny King. And you know, I can do the whole angle where this is our title. We won this title. And it’s a really cool story because I stepped to the side, put my ego to the side for Bobby to have the title and that relationship worked exceptionally well. And you know, here we are a decade later still making money with that tandem. You know, we say in our business, ‘card subject to change.’ You got to be able to adapt and overcome. And in that situation, you know, I dare say again, putting my ego to the side, Bobby winning the title and us having the business relationship that we we’ve had from that point forward worked out better in the long run.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.