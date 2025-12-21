Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (12/25/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s Christmas episode of Collision, which will be held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The show will air on Christmas Day at 9 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey will face Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic Gold League match. Additionally, JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight will go up against The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC, and Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher will take on Jurassic Express’ “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, both also in Continental Classic Gold League matches.

In other matches, Don Callis Family’s IWGP World Heavyweight Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita will battle CMLL World Trios Champion Màscara Dorada in a Continental Classic Blue League match. The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley will face The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in another Continental Classic Blue League match. Paragon’s Roderick Strong will take on The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli in yet another Continental Classic Blue League match.

Lastly, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) will compete against Hyan and Maya World in a non-title match.

