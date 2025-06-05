AEW Announces ALL IN Karaoke, Sting & Bryan Danielson Set For ALL IN Weekend

AllEliteWrestling.com released the following announcement:

AEW Talent Announced For Starrcast Texas

Starrcast Texas returns July 11–12, 2025 as part of AEW All In: Texas week, taking place at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel in Arlington, Texas. This two-day convention is the must-attend event for wrestling fans, featuring meet-and-greets with AEW stars, appearances by wrestling legends, panel discussions, and other exclusive fan experiences.

The first round of Starrcast talent announcements was shared on Thursday afternoon, and the lineup is already stacked with star power. Sting, Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm (with her butler Luther) are all confirmed to appear — but that’s far from all. Fans will also get to meet Swerve Strickland, Mina Shirakawa, and two powerhouse factions: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) and The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MJF).

As the official All In convention, this Arlington event is the ultimate fan experience during AEW All In week. Whether you’re chasing autographs or eager to hear legends tell their favorite stories, Starrcast Texas has you covered. Bracelets are on sale now via Starrcast.com, so act fast for your chance to meet these stars. Don’t wait – grab your access now and be part of the Starrcast Texas excitement!

Additionally, ALL IN Karaoke was announced for ALL IN: Texas weekend.

🎉 It's official! #AEWAllIn Karaoke is coming to Arlington! 🎤 Save the date: Thursday, July 10 from 10pm-2am 🎟️ Tickets on sale June 12 🎶 #AEWKaraoke pic.twitter.com/c76aGTzg9X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2025

Who’s the first official guest announced for Starrcast Texas this July? 👀 In the words of Tony Schiavone… "IT'S STIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNGGG!” That’s right — The Icon himself is headed to Arlington for Starrcast Texas! Get your bracelets to meet @Sting now! LINK BELOW. pic.twitter.com/DVEpbpNloq — Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 5, 2025