AEW Confirms New Segment For Tonight’s 4-Hour Fyter Fest Special

Tony Khan has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest special event in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of the four hour show on TBS and MAX starting at 8/7c this evening, the AEW President surfaced on social media to announce that Will Ospreay will be speaking live.

“We’ll hear from Will Ospreay,” Khan wrote via X. “Last Wednesday, after Will Ospreay tried to bring Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland together before Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All In, Will and Swerve came to blows after Dynamite! Will Ospreay responds live TONIGHT!”

The show this evening will also feature Thekla’s AEW debut, The Hurt Syndicate will appear, FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe, “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart, Rush & Dralistico & Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Komander, as well as Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King for the AEW International Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Fyter Fest results coverage.