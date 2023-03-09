AEW Star Calls Out Twitter CEO Elon Musk And Tells Him To “Just Shut Up A Little Bit”

The following message was sent to Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday by a Twitter user:

“Please @elonmusk and @Twitter …make it stop! It is now over a month of seeing almost exclusively promoted tweets for bras. I am not shopping for bras and I don’t influence anybody’s choice of bras 😭😂”

Musk replied with, “So you’re saying you don’t want a bra? 🤣”

In response, AEW star Cash Wheeler of FTR then wrote, “Twitter sucks now, man. The timeline sucks. The promoted and targeted ads/tweets suck. The overall functionality of the app sucks. Please stop firing people and then getting roasted. Just shut up a little bit.”

Wheeler also wrote the following in response to another user, “It’s not like I’m tweeting into the abyss. I want the man to know directly. I like/liked Twitter. I’m all for improving it and it’s his money, but don’t act like all the moves have made it a better place or that the public L’s are smart moves.”

You can check out the related tweets below:

