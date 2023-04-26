AEW Star Is “Working Hard To Get Back” From Injury

Kyle O’Reilly is looking forward to returning to the ring after being sidelined by an injury last year.

O’Reilly joined All Elite Wrestling towards the end of 2021, when he reunited with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole to form The Undisputed Elite alongside The Young Bucks.

O’Reilly played 15 games in 2022 before being sidelined and undergoing neck fusion surgery. His most recent appearance on AEW TV was on August 3rd.

Cole has been feuding with Chris Jericho on television since returning to the ring after being sidelined with a concussion last year. Cole was attacked by Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society last week on Dynamite before being shackled to the ring ropes and witnessing Saraya attack his fiancée, Britt Baker.

O’Reilly used social media to say nice things about his good friend and also to say that he’s working hard to make a comeback.

He wrote, “Thanks bro, I miss you too. My career is meaningless without you and I’m forever grateful to be your friend. Working hard to get back and fight alongside you again someday soon!”