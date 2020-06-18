AEW Star Jimmy Havoc Accused Of Abuse

International stage entertainer Rebecca Crow (@katsandcrows) wrote the following message on social media regarding AEW star Jimmy Havoc:

This story isn’t in any order. A lot of my memory of this abuse is disordered because i was battling drink and substance abuse to cope. That DOES NOT make it invalid.

I’m #speakingout because I dont want anyone else to be hurt. And I don’t think i’m alone.

TW: relationship abuse