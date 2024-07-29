AEW Star Makes His Return At ROH TV Tapings In Texas

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings Sunday night from inside the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

During the tapings, AEW star and former three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara returned to the company by helping ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes fight off The Dark Order. Both men then shake hands afterward.

Guevara has not competed in All Elite Wrestling since February due to a suspension. His last match in the company was against Powerhouse Hobbs, who defeated him in a No DQ match.