AEW Star Suffers Injury During This Week’s Dynamite

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, MJF and Adam Cole vs. Matt Menard and The Butcher, Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta, and more were featured on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Unfortunately, one AEW star was injured during a match on the show from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as the promotion builds up to the Blood & Guts event.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Yuta suffered a hamstring injury during the match with Omega.

The current belief “is that it’s not a full tear and that he will be able to return on 7/19 for Blood & Guts in Boston.”

The Elite (Omega, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, the Young Bucks, and a surprise partner) will face The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and a surprise partner) in the Blood & Guts match. Click here for a possible spoiler on who The Elite’s mystery partner could be.