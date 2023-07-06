Possible Spoiler On Mystery Partner For The Elite In AEW Blood & Guts Match

AEW will be getting a big name as they continue to look for star power in preparation for the upcoming Blood & Guts match on July 19th between The Elite (Kenny Omega, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, the Young Bucks, and a surprise partner) and The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and a surprise partner).

That top free agent is Kota Ibushi, who has stated that he wants to join AEW and that the promotion is his top objective.

According to Fightful Select, talent they spoke with this week “are of the belief that he would be joining the company in some capacity, specifically for the upcoming Blood & Guts show.”

Kota has lessened his media commitments in recent weeks and stated that his schedule will be picking up in the near future. According to one source, he intends to work the upcoming AEW event.

Some talent in NJPW and AEW have speculated in the past whether Ibushi’s involvement with AEW would strain the relationship with NJPW owing to the manner in which he left NJPW. Ibushi claims that those difficulties have been resolved with a contract offer from NJPW.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega hinted about The Elite’s companion in Blood and Guts, noting that the individual cares about him. Omega and Ibushi had been tag team partners and friends for a long time.