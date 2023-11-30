AEW Star Suffers Setback In Recovery, Requires Second Surgery

Wrestling injuries are unavoidable, regardless of the style, whether it’s a technical style or high-flying style. Returns can be tricky at times as wrestlers will return too soon or the injury will not heal properly.

Bandido has been sidelined due to an injury sustained while working a match that aired in June on a Rampage episode in a singles match loss to Konosuke Takeshita. When he injured his left wrist, he was initially diagnosed with a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury, but he wanted to get a second opinion before undergoing surgery in July.

Bandido was rumored to be on his way back to the ring for All Elite Wrestling. He will, however, have to wait a little longer.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido’s wrist hadn’t healed properly and that he needed another surgery.

“Bad news for Bandido, by the way. Another surgery on the wrist. Yeah, it didn’t heal properly. No, it’s not good at all. It’s really too bad because he was literally ready to come right back, and the bone didn’t heal well, which is really sad. The guy’s got so much charisma,” Meltzer stated.

