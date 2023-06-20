AEW Ticket Sales Have Changed Significantly Since CM Punk’s Return

Aside from the first show, ticket sales for upcoming Collision events were disappointing leading up to the premiere episode of AEW Collision last Saturday night from Chicago, which featured the return of CM Punk.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that ticket sales for upcoming Dynamite and Collision shows are up. Wednesday’s Dynamite, which is rumored but not confirmed to feature Punk, is almost sold out.

Meltzer said, “Uptick in ticket sales, though in a lot of markets since Saturday. The collision shows both shows – Collision and Dynamite. It sometimes only takes, you know, a big angle and people think there’s a big angle. The problem is there may not be a big angle, but I think people think that there is, because if you watch the TV, you would probably come to the conclusion that there is. And, so yeah, ticket sales are up for several of the shows. Some of the Canadian shows are also having to do with lowering ticket prices. Hamilton and Toronto both lowered prices. I think they were doing four packs where you could get four tickets for like $16.50 each. And so that sold a decent amount of tickets. Toronto’s still down, but it’s Saturday, but it’s over 3,000. So it’s not, you know, horrible. If they get to four to four, I would say, you know, based on what they’ve been doing, I would say that’s, that’s okay. When it’s at 2,500 or 3,000, I wouldn’t call it that good. Chicago might sell out Wednesday night, though. It’s not a lock they’ll sell out, but they’ll be very close to sold out and they may sell out. There’s still a chance they’ll sell out. That’s pretty much it. Some of the other markets, there has been some movement of tickets too. It’s not enough to say, ‘Wow. You know, it’s turned around.’ But it is a positive. I mean, it’s definitely moving quicker than some of the markets had been moving. There’s a noticeable change.”

