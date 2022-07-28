AEW Trios Championship Officially Announced

It was announced during this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite that a tournament to crown the inaugural Trios Champions will be held. The finals will occur at the AEW All Out PPV event in 2022.

As the commentators made their announcements, the titles were displayed.

