AEW Trios Championship Officially Announced

It was announced during this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite that a tournament to crown the inaugural Trios Champions will be held. The finals will occur at the AEW All Out PPV event in 2022.
As the commentators made their announcements, the titles were displayed.
#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV! 🎟 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/36sbfXhpLv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022