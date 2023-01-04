AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho

Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On watching Bryan Danielson retire at KeyArena in Seattle, which is where AEW Dynamite will be tonight: “I saw Bryan Danielson retire at KeyArena. There’s a .gif of me in the front row crying at his retirement, so it’s come full circle. This is insane. I have many friends who have never been to a live wrestling show that are going this week and I was just hoping I had a really awesome match to do.”

On how her and Chris Jericho had instant chemistry: “Since then we just clicked. I know what specific questions he’s going to have based on what story he’s telling in the match. I know when he asks for things in the ring, like when he’s going to ask for time cues. How I can best help him tell his story, so we just connect really well. He knows he can trust me.”

Check out the complete Aubrey Edwards interview at Kiro7.com.