AEW World Title Match Set For Double or Nothing PPV On May 30th

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Pac faced Orange Cassidy in a match to determine AEW World Champion Kenny Omega’s opponent at the Double or Nothing PPV on May 30th. However, Omega interfered in the match which led to both Pac and Cassidy being counted out. Tony Schiavone was then given a message from AEW President Tony Khan that Omega would have to defend the title against both Pac and Cassidy in a triple threat match at the PPV.

This will be the first AEW World Title triple threat match in company history.