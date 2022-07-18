AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling “for the immediate future.”

AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn’t been in a great place with wrestling lately, both physically and mentally, but that she has attempted to push through it out of respect for her opponents.

AQA thanked All Elite Wrestling for giving her the opportunity to leave. She wrote the following:

“I want to take this time to say thank you to anyone who has ever cheered for me, supported me, bought merch, had me on your podcast or wrote an article about me. Those who sent loving messages, made fan art, gave me a hug during a meet & greet, or a high-five on my way to and from the ring. Promoters who booked me, opponents that stood across from me, and my trainers for teaching me everything I know for I wouldn’t have made it this far without all of you.

At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future. For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn’t want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had. I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me.

Thank you AEW for granting me this time. Until I see you all again, much love.”

In WWE NXT, AQA was known as Zayda Ramier. After being medically ruled out of the competing in November of last year, she was released by the company. She revealed how WWE was unable to determine why she felt hot, jittery, shaky, and on the verge of passing out while working out at the Performance Center one day during an appearance on the A Wrestling Gal podcast this past January.

AQA made her AEW debut in February, and shortly after that, it was announced that she had signed a contract with the company. She has competed in seven AEW matches, predominantly on AEW Dark. She also wrestled at the ROH Supercard of Honor in April, where she defeated Miranda Alize on the pre-show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out AQA’s tweet below: