AEW Wrestler Suffers Broken Jaw

Entering the vacant Tag Team Title Tournament, AEW will be missing one of its wrestlers.

This tournament was created by All Elite Wrestling following Sting’s retirement at Revolution, where he and Darby Allin retained their titles over The Young Bucks in a wild Texas Death Match.

Anthony Henry is out of action after breaking his jaw, according to a statement posted on X. He was a member of the Workhosemen on ROH TV, and their most recent AEW bout was in January on Collision, when they lost to Sting and Darby Allin.

The injury occurred while working at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match on Sunday, in which Bryan Keith retained the DPW National Title.

He will undergo surgery soon.

We wish him speedy recovery.