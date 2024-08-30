AIW Terminates Contract With The Triller TV Streaming Platform

AIW owner John Thorne recently announced that he terminated the company’s contract with the streaming platform “Triller TV” on Friday, August 23rd, and that all of AIW’s content is no longer available on the platform.

Thorne didn’t specify the reasons for his decision to end AIW’s relationship with Triller TV, but the platform was previously accused by Violence x Suffering of falling behind on payments though it’s not clear if that is the case with AIW or if there was some other reason for the contract being ended.

Thorne wrote, “As of Friday August 23rd I have terminated AIW’s contract with Triller and it appears all of our content has been removed as of this morning. I will keep everyone updated as we explore options for a new home for our video library and live streaming content in the coming weeks.”

