Scott Armstrong Set For Final Match At DCW’s ‘Pay The Piper 2’

Diamond Championship Wrestling (DCW) has officially announced that wrestling veteran Scott Armstrong will compete in the final match of his legendary career at their upcoming “Pay the Piper 2” event. The show is set to take place on Saturday, July 12th, in Theodore, Alabama, and will air live on pay-per-view.

DCW issued the following statement:

“A LEGEND’S FINAL CHAPTER

DCW: Pay the Piper 2 LIVE on PPV on Saturday, July 12th!

Join us as Scott Armstrong, a Gulf Coast icon, 40+ year veteran of professional wrestling, and proud member of the legendary Armstrong family, steps into the ring ONE LAST TIME.”

Armstrong, who has had a storied career as a wrestler, referee, and producer across various promotions including WWE, NWA, and WCW, is best known for his in-ring legacy and his work behind the scenes for WWE. He comes from one of the most respected wrestling families in the industry, being the son of Bullet Bob Armstrong and the brother of Road Dogg and Brad Armstrong.

