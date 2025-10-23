AJ Lee Shares Update On Her Whereabouts, Confirms She’s Not Injured

WWE star AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to the company on the September 5 episode of SmackDown after a lengthy 10-year absence.

She then competed in the ring at WrestlePalooza on September 20, where she and her husband, fellow WWE star CM Punk, defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Since then, Lee has been absent from WWE television. Recently, she took to her Facebook account to share updates on her whereabouts over the past few weeks. According to Lee, she is currently on a book tour and is not injured. She also confirmed that she will be back in WWE soon.

Lee wrote, “On a book tour. Not injured, but I appreciate the concern. Also, thanks, Becky Lynch, for keeping the title warm for me. Momma will be back soon.”

Lee appears to be hinting at a future pursuit of Lynch and her Women’s Intercontinental Title upon her return to WWE programming. Meanwhile, Lynch has been involved in a feud with Maxxine Dupri on RAW.