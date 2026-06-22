AJ Styles Believes LA Knight Has Earned A Chance To Be World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “Phenomenally Retro.”

He talked about LA Knight and expressed his belief that Knight deserves a chance to hold the World Title. Styles hopes that this opportunity will arise for him in the future.

Styles said, “I do hope he gets to be a world champion. I really think he has earned it. I mean, his mic work is pretty freaking awesome. So, I’d like to see — he’s a guy that could hold a heavyweight championship, no problem, and he’s got the mouth to back it up. I’d like to see it happen.”

On the timing of a possible World Title run for Knight:

“I mean, the reality is we’ve got a lot of guys who are getting to that point where time’s coming, and it waits for no one. So, if we’re going to do something, let’s do it. Let’s get it done. I’d like to see some some heavyweight champions that we haven’t seen before.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)