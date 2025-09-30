AJ Styles Reacts To Surprise Showdown With John Cena On Retirement Tour

WWE star and pro wrestling veteran AJ Styles spoke with ABEMA about several topics, including his upcoming match against 17-time World Champion John Cena at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11.

He expressed that he did not expect this match to occur.

Styles said, “I am certainly happy for the opportunity to wrestle John Cena on his retirement tour.”

He continued, “I did not think this was going to happen. It honestly just came out of nowhere, but I accept it.”

Styles added, “I want it, and me and John are going to have one last match, and it’s going to be incredible.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

