Aleister Black Praises WWE For Taking Care Of Talent During Long Flights

WWE star Aleister Black spoke with Robbie and Carly about various topics, including how the company cares for its superstars, especially during long flights to locations outside the U.S.

Black said, “No, no, no. Like it’s obviously, you know, there’s a, there’s a ladder in the WWE, but it’s also like has to do with contracts and all that stuff. But for the most part, they take good care of us there.”

He continued, “They’re not going to cram us in some small seat or anything, and that’s also why they have the charter. Very, very, very comfortable seating and stuff like that. They take good care of us in that regard. So yeah, especially one of these incredibly long trips. I don’t even think there was that much difference between the plane seating in general. I think everything was kind of similar.”

Black added, “This was like a two-story plane, which is crazy. It was like a stairs going up and down, stuff like that. It was like an entire bar area. It was like a flying hotel.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)